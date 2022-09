Mugshots : Madison County : 09/02/22 – 09/06/22

Burke, Jonathan Burke, Jonathan: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

Belew, Tamarcus Belew, Tamarcus: Failure to appear

Blankenship, Chad Blankenship, Chad: Failure to appear

Brand, Calvin Brand, Calvin: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Brown, Marques Brown, Marques: Violation of probation



Byrd, Antonio Byrd, Antonio: Failure to appear

Cardwell, Briana Cardwell, Briana: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Clark, Amyah Clark, Amyah: Child abuse or neglect, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident

Cole, Sherman Cole, Sherman: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, resisting stop/arrest Cole, Sherman: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

Cole, Willie Cole, Willie: Violation of probation



Conigan, Denise Conigan, Denise: Schedule VI drug violations, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Cox, Michael Cox, Michael: Evading arrest

Dickerson, Millicent Dickerson, Millicent: Public intoxication

Douglas, Torrence Douglas, Torrence: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Douglas, Torrence: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Douglass, Deuna Douglass, Deuna: Aggravated assault, prohibited weapons, contributing to delinquency of a child



Englet, Blaze Englet, Blaze: Evading arrest

Fannin, Donald Fannin, Donald: Aggravated domestic assault

Fletcher, Brook Fletcher, Brook: Violation of probation

Gamble, Summer Gamble, Summer: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Gamble, Summer: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Garrett, Valerie Garrett, Valerie: Driving under the influence



Harris, Mira Harris, Mira: Aggravated assault, failure to appear

Haynes, Chadwick Haynes, Chadwick: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident Haynes, Chadwick: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident

Haynes, Phillip Haynes, Phillip: Violation of probation

Heidelberg, Pamela Heidelberg, Pamela: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Heidelberg, Pamela: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Holland, Shelby Holland, Shelby: DUI by consent/allowing



Horton, Jordan Horton, Jordan: Assault, disorderly conduct

Jones, Michael Jones, Michael: Schedule V drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Judge, Larry Judge, Larry: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Langley, Andrew Langley, Andrew: Robbery

Marquez, Garcia Marquez, Garcia: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle



Mccarty, Samantha Mccarty, Samantha: Driving under the influence

Mcculler, Tony Mcculler, Tony: Schedule V drug violations

Moore, Goldie Moore, Goldie: Public intoxication

Oleary, Joshua Oleary, Joshua: Driving under the influence

Parker, James Parker, James: Failure to appear



Roberto, Carlos Roberto, Carlos: Driving under the influence

Robinson Ricky Robinson Ricky: Failure to appear, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving while unlicensed Robinson Ricky: Failure to appear, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving while unlicensed

Robinson, Kaylen Robinson, Kaylen: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Robinson, Kaylen: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

Shaw, Jeffery Shaw, Jeffery: Schedule VI drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Shaw, Jeffrey, JR Shaw, Jeffrey, JR: Evading arrest



Shutes, Sonya Shutes, Sonya: Violation of probation

Simpson, Donnell Simpson, Donnell: Public intoxication

Verser, Eric Verser, Eric: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

Watson, Brittin Watson, Brittin: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license Watson, Brittin: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

White, Tavious White, Tavious: Failure to appear



Williams, Ashia Williams, Ashia: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Williams, Emilie Williams, Emilie: Violation of community corrections

Winters, Keanu Winters, Keanu: Failure to appear

Woods, Keriyona Woods, Keriyona: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/06/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.