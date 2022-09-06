New resources give Jackson citizens easier access to crime information

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given citizens more access to give crime tips, and to be more aware.

The app Atlas One is the first part of the new system.

JPD states that they are now the first public safety agency in Tennessee to crowdsource digital evidence and crime tips in real-time using Atlas One.

On the app you are able to create an account, load your favorite locations, and it will alert you if you are near an area that has experienced a crime.

“If you’re located in that area, you will get alert,” said Chief Thom Corley. “If you’re not, if you’re on the other side of town, you won’t get an alert. Because it’s not going to affect you. But if you drive into that area, it will send you an alert.”

Click here to download Atlas One for Apple devices or click here to download it from Google Play.

The second structure in the new system is the Genetec Clearance camera registry that is now available. Using your personal security cameras, you can be the bridge that helps out in giving useful videos to JPD.

Simply go onto the site and click on the link and fill out your information. Once you have completed the information and you are signed up, JPD can then reach out to request video footage from you if a crime happened in your area.

Click here for more information on Genetec Clearance.

JPD has also supplied a site, Police to Citizen, also known as P2C, giving citizens access to important information.

After clicking onto P2C on the JPD website, you can view potential threats such as wanted persons, sex offenders and even events that have happened in the area.

Click here to access Police to Citizen.

By using these resources, you are able to help in real time with crime and other critical situations. All three services are now available to citizens.

