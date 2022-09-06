Newly elected Madison County Mayor takes office

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A.J. Massey won the Madison County mayor’s race a little over a month ago. Since taking office September 1, Mayor Massey says he’s excited and ready to get the work started.

“Work has steadily increased really everyday as we met with department heads, getting my hands around what goes on with every part of the county, every department and what they’re responsibilities are and what their needs are as far as from this office,” says Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey.

When running for mayor, Massey stated how important it is to build bridges with those he’s working for and with. He says it’s a multi-faceted job, dealing with county employees, residents, the county commission and the overall area.

“We need to make sure that we’re over communicating. I would like to see and I’m planning on implementing some increased communication between departments so we can maybe eliminate some crossover. Also cost savings, if a department already has a piece of equipment that another department may need, we don’t need to buy the piece of equipment again we can just share resources and save taxpayer dollars,” says Massey.

During his campaign Mayor Massey emphasized his focus on school safety and performance, and although he has not been able to meet with school officials in person he’s already planning to meet with them once a month.

“We’re going to make sure that we have full knowledge of what’s happening in our schools, as much as possible. We’re going to be able to understand what they need before they need it so we can plan effectively as a county and we fund those needs when they come up,” Massey stated.



Mayor Massey succeeds former Madison County Mayor, Jimmy Harris, who served in that position for 15 years. In those 15 years, Mayor Massey says the county was in good hands and hopes to continue improving the county and its revenues.

“That comes through new home owners, that comes through new industry and new businesses opening in town.. so I’m going to try and do my best to clear hurdles for those two things. We’re going to have some big help coming with Blue Oval City, Ford’s Blue Oval City coming into Haywood County is going to be a tremendous opportunity for Madison County,” Mayor Massey says.

Mayor Massey would like to thank the voters of Madison County for putting their trust in him. He says it’s tremendously important for him to do this job well and represent all of Madison County.