Quita Gray Baker

Quita Gray Baker passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Waters of Union City Skilled Nursing Center. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Mason Hall, TN with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating and burial to follow.

Mrs. Baker was born on March 5, 1931, in Rutherford, TN to Howard and Lorene Norman Gray. She was a 1949 graduate of Mason Hall High School and was the valedictorian of her class. She resided in Germantown, TN for most of her adult life. She and her dear husband John owned a Building Materials Business, where she served as Vice-President. They were married for 68 years.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, John D. Baker; her parents, Howard and Lorene Norman Gray; her stepmother, Ethel Gray; two brothers, Derry Gray and Ronald Gray. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Clark and Shirley Frye; special friend and longtime neighbor, Freida Hicks; and friend at the Etheridge House, Alice Mason, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Etheridge House for their excellent love and care shown to Quita through the years and to the staff of the Waters for their care during the past two months.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Union Grove United Methodist Church Women’s Food Ministry, c/o Tara Joyner, P.O. Box 1553, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.