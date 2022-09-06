Spirit Halloween opening launches ‘spooky season’ in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Spooky season invades Jackson with Spirit Halloween now open.























This year, the store is located inside the former Macy’s location at Old Hickory Mall.

Shopping hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Hours will be extended as Halloween gets closer.

Spirit employees say some of the hottest items this year are the one that bring back nostalgia.

“The nostalgia is real big this year,” said District Manager John Seat. “I think a lot of it has to do with shows like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Yellowstone.’ The more dated shows. The tombstones are always big as well as the animatronics.”

Their charity called “Spirit of Children” supports children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Donations are accepted at check out.

Spirit Halloween will be open through November 1.

