TN Soybean Festival parade attracts crowds to downtown Martin

MARTIN, Tenn.– One local festival brings out hundreds for its annual parade.

The 29th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival parade got underway Tuesday evening as it wound its way through the streets of Martin.

The parade included floats, marching bands, local dignitaries, first responders as well as Grand Marshal Garett Dinning of the 2022 Tennessee Special Olympics Team.

The parade is one of the many events happening this week as part of the Tennessee Soybean Festival celebration which continues through Saturday.

