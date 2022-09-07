BREAKING: Memphis Police capture man wanted in connection to numerous shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–UPDATE: According to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody as of

9:28 p.m.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

ORIGINAL STORY:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who may be responsible for multiple shootings.

Memphis Police tweeted out a photo of the 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Investigators say he is armed and dangerous.

Kelly is reported to have recorded video of some of his actions on social media.

Authorities say Kelly is driving a grey Toyota with Arkansas tags AEV-63K.

Police don’t know how many shootings Kelly is connected to. At least three were reported to police today and two people were killed.

The Jackson Police Department says they are in contact with the Memphis Police Department and they are staying aware of the events unfolding.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for further details.