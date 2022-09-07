Celebrity chef aims to change eating habits with cholesterol awareness campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — September is National Cholesterol Education Month, and Mazola is teaming up with celebrity chef and cookbook author Jesus Diaz — a.k.a. Chef Yisus — for an awareness campaign about high cholesterol.

This is personal for Chef Yisus, who less than two years ago lost his mother who struggled with high cholesterol.

From this, he wishes to share how this changed his family’s outlook and eating habits ever since.

“You can improve your heart health and reduce cholesterol the easy way by replacing butter or margarine with Mazola corn oil,” Diaz said. “You can also find some more ideas and recipes by visiting mazola.com.”

