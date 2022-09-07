Expert talks effects of increasing screen time on eye health

JACKSON, Tenn. — With modern technology, many of us are constantly staring at a screen. But what impact is that having on your eye health?

The average American spends about seven hours and four minutes looking at a screen every day, and workers are averaging more than 13 hours a day on the computer, either in the office or working from home.

There are also more than 227 million Americans who regularly play video games.

Many people, as a result, experience various eye-related symptoms including headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision.

There’s a new partnership trying to put the spotlight on eye health and offer solutions.

The Screen Time Alliance is a collaboration between a professional eye health association and gaming industry companies.

The goal is to educate gamers and all screen time users about the importance of healthy screen time.

“One of the most important things we recommend is that patients have in-person comprehensive eye exams,” said American Osteopathic Association Member Dr. Jason Compton. “During an in-person comprehensive eye exam, your optometrist will be able to tailor a program specific to your specific visual needs.”

