Jane E. Hall Reynolds, age 80, resident of Hickory Withe, Tennessee and wife of Charles “Chuck” Reynolds, departed this life Thursday afternoon, September 1, 2022 at her home.

Jane Elizabeth Hall Reynolds was born August 6, 1942 to Claude R Hall Sr. and Lavada Shelton Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana. She grew up in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Libbey High School. After graduating, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee to attend Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1964. She married Charles T. Reynolds September 3, 1966. She had children, Lin (Hadie) Reynolds and Beckie (Stephen) Hawks, both of Memphis, Tennessee. She had one grandchild, her pride and joy, Jacob Hawks.

She worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital until 1978. She went to work for Upjohn Home Healthcare and retired from Baptist Trinity Home Health in 2007.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude R. Hall, Sr and Lavada Wade Hall; her sister, Nancy Sue Hall; and her brother, Claude R. Hall Jr. She is survived by her husband Charles T. Reynolds; her brother, Thomas Hall; her sisters, Carolyn Hall and Jenny Akenbrandt; as well as her children, Lin Reynolds (Hadie) and Beckie Hawks (Stephen); and her grandson, Jacob Hawks.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Reynolds will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Reynolds will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.