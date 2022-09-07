Kendrick Brothers discuss new inspirational film ‘Lifemark’

JACKSON, Tenn. — You might want to grab your popcorn and your favorite drink for an inspirational new film.

“Lifemark” tells the journey of a young man’s search as he sets out to meet his birth parents.

Based on a true story, the film is a reminder that one decision can change everything.

The Kendrick Brothers discuss their latest faith-based project that explores adoption, reconciliation, and love.

“And this movie, ‘Lifemark,’ is inspirational. It’s got humor in the movie. It’s got action in the movie. And we think, when people see it in theaters this weekend, they’re gonna be thrilled, and they’re gonna want to go back and watch it again,” said Stephen Kendrick, executive producer of the film.

The film will be released by Fathom Events for a seven-day run.

“Lifemark” premieres in theaters nationwide on September 9.

