Solidarity run in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher planned for Sept. 10

MIDTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners are lacing up their shoes in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher, and in solidarity with female runners.

The event is called ‘Finish Her Run.’

Women and men of the Jackson community plan to finish the run that Eliza Fletcher set out on last Friday, September 2nd.

It will start at 4 in the morning on Saturday, September 10th at the downtown farmer’s market and go to the University of Memphis Lambuth campus, then back to the farmer’s market.

“This is a symbolic run because Eliza and her story is the tip of the iceberg for so many women in this community and around the world. Sexual assault, harassment of women, and violence against women is so prevalent and a case like Eliza’s really brings attention to it, but there’s so many women who relate to that exact situation,” explained event organizer, Julia Ewoldt.

If you want to attend there will be a group for people who plan to run, and people who plan to walk.

Finish Her Run-Jackson has created a Facebook page for those interested in learning more.