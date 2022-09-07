Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit.

University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community.

This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted the food drive, and every year, three schools will unite to bring in food items to donate, with last year’s schools totaling over 56,000 pounds.

“So it’s not really a competition, we’re just trying work alongside each other and just connect and kind of group in and collect the food, basically together,” said TCA Student Preslie Lovelace.

The entirely student-led drive is one of the largest food drives of the entire year for RIFA.

Students from the three schools can bring in canned items for donation and RIFA will be collecting them for use.

Collection dates:

Jackson Christian School: September 16 – September 30

Trinity Christian Academy: September 19 – October 3

University School of Jackson: September 12 – September 22

For more information, click here or contact RIFA at (731) 427-7963.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.