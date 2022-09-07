Variety of events to commemorate 9/11 throughout West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is full of events to remember those who lost their lives in a tragic event, more than 20 years ago.

Sunday, September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands. Here in West Tennessee, there are several events over the weekend to remember those involved in the tragedy.

In West Tennessee, events kick off on September 9 all the way until September 11 in commemoration of 9/11.

In Jackson, the Jackson Fire Department will be hosting their inaugural Patriot Day Stair Climb.

“It’s to support the individuals who passed away on 9/11 in 2001, so we’re putting this on to memorialize them and to bring awareness to the individuals who died in the line of duty,” said JFD Public Information Officer Latrell Billingsley.

The stair climb starts at 8 a.m., but if you are unable to attend the one in Jackson, Discovery Park of America will be hosting a stair climb as well all to remember those who’ve passed and those who put their lives at risk to save others.

“The goal for us is to climb the total number of stairs the firefighters who tragically passed away in the Twin Towers [did], 110 stories, which is the equivalent of 2,200 steps or stairs to be climbed,” Billingsley said.

Both stair climbs will be held on September 10, and registration is still open for each event.

Later in the evening, Camden will host their 2nd annual 5k run and community event, “United We Stand.”

“It’s not your normal race, because it’s at 9, a lot of 5ks have it first thing in the morning and we like to do this one at night, so that when everyone comes back, the sirens are going off and the fire trucks, lights are there, and you see those men and women in their turn out gear, and that was just something we really wanted out community to see,” said Katelyn Spivey, Camen Downtown Business Association President.

The next day on September 11, the City of Bolivar will be having a morning Patriot Day celebration, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

In the evening at 2:30, Bolivar will also be having their annual 9/11 memorial event, with several special guest speakers.

“Kustoff is going to speak for us, and we have another speaker that’s going to be there that was on the site of 9/11 a few days after it happened, so he has a lot of interesting things to tell,” said Cry Out America event coordinator Nancy Hammons.

The event will also have remarks from the county and city mayor, along with music and a prayer from a variety of pastors.

