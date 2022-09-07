Very Nice Tonight/Thursday, Rain Back Friday Evening

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for September 7th:

Although a light shower or two could drift through this afternoon, pleasant and mostly dry weather will move in and last until Friday afternoon. Rain chances increase towards the back half of the day on Friday and could impact some of the Friday Night Football games. Rain also looks likely this weekend across West Tennessee. We will have the latest forecast on the timing of the rain coming in on Friday and a more detailed breakdown of your weekend forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

The weather on Wednesday night should be a little quieter than it was on Tuesday. A few isolated showers could pop up in the evening hours but chances again are only 10%. Clouds will decrease and the winds will be light out of the north or be calm. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s due to a crier air mass hanging around the region.

THURSDAY:

We should see a little more sunshine on Thursday than we are going to see for the first half of the week. We should be in a transitional stage between 2 systems. Rain chances are not expected and highs will reach the mid 80s again. Low 60s will return overnight and the winds will be light out of the east.

FRIDAY:

The next storm system is forecast to show up sometime on Friday. Most scenarios keep the rain away until the back half of the day. Some storms could mix in with some isolated rain showers and depending on the timing of the system, some of the Friday night football games could be dodging some rain showers for the first time this season. Rain chances will increase overnight and hang around for most of the weekend. Highs will again reach the mid 80s and lows will fall into the upper 60s. The clouds will increase as the day goes on and the winds will come out of the east for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and storms look likely this weekend for most of West Tennessee. Some stronger storms cannot be ruled out, but overall the severe weather threat looks low as of now. But if you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared to be dealing with rain showers. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the low 80s this weekend. Lows will fall down to the mid 60s Saturday night and low 60s or upper 50s Sunday night. Up to 2 inches or rain could fall in some areas that are impacted by these storms so be sure to stay weather aware this upcoming weekend if you have outdoor plans. The winds will come out of the southeast on Saturday increasing the humidity a bit and come out of the west on Sunday on the back side of the storm system.

NEXT WEEK:

Some of the mildest weather we have seen in awhile will be returning to West Tennessee next week. Highs will only make it up to the low 80s and lows will fall down into the mid to upper 50s to start the week. A few showers could linger in Monday morning and the clouds will decrease during the day on Monday. After that, mostly sunny skies and dry weather will be sticking around for the middle of next week. The winds will come out of the northwest most of week as high pressure will keep some borderline fall like weather around for the middle of September.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August was a cooler and turned out to be a wet month. We picked up 7.31″ of rain making it the 4th wettest August on record bumping the 7.10″ from 2021 down to the 5th wettest on record. The record sits at 10.24″ set back in 1974. August 2022 turned out to be the wettest August since back in 2005 when we saw 9.72″. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

