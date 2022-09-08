“A Step Ahead” holds 3rd annual Vintage Charity Ball

JACKSON, Tenn.– A West Tennessee organization holds its annual fundraising event Thursday evening.

“A Step Ahead” Foundation hosted its 3rd annual Vintage Charity Ball at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson.

Attendees came to the event wearing vintage attire and enjoyed a night of live music, dancing, and delicious food. There was also a silent auction.

Organizers say while it was an evening of fun, the Vintage Ball also has a goal of helping young women in the community.

“If women are giving the right opportunities, are given the right training and the right resources, we can do anything. And having unintended pregnancies before they’re ready is not something that’s really beneficial to their future. And so if we can prevent that, I feel like that we’re helping them reach the goals that they set for themselves,” said Margaret Taylor, Executive Director of “A Step Ahead” Foundation.

Proceeds from the Vintage Ball support “A Step Ahead’s” education and pregnancy prevention efforts, as well as the foundation’s scholarship program, the “Empowered Teen Council.”