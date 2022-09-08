Crime Stoppers 09-07-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help solving the shooting that took place at the Casey Jones Hotel located on the Bypass.

Jackson Police are looking for two (2) white males and one (1) black male, with guns and knives, who shot one victim several times and stabbed another.

Without your help, they will continue to run free. If you have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Jackson.

