Jackson police: Suspect barricaded in home on Monroe Street

UPDATE: According to police, the suspect is holding others inside the home against their will.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the Jackson Police Department alerted residents to a barricaded suspect on Monroe Street.

















Residents were advised to avoid the areas of South Royal, Monroe Street, York Street and Short Street until the situation is resolved.

Our crews arrived on scene to find a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, along with SWAT and ambulances, and a helicopter flying overhead.

As the situation remains ongoing, no other details are available at this time. More information is expected later in the day.

