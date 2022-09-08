Mr. Willie Matthews Lambert, 64, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Georgia.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at First Baptist Church-Keeling in Stanton. Interment will be Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 P. M. in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist Church-Keeling.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville