Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle was born on July 1, 1934, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 1, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Marantha Seventh Day Adventist Church. Open Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

