Mrs. Marquita Bolden Harris was born on February 21, 1939. She departed this life on August 31, 2022, in Owens Cross Road, AL.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

