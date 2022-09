Mugshots : Madison County : 09/07/22 – 09/08/22

Ashley Bowden Ashley Bowden: Simple domestic assault

Alice Anderson Alice Anderson: Failure to appear

Argie Pruitt Argie Pruitt: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Chad Hudgins Chad Hudgins: Public intoxication

Christopher Haines Christopher Haines: Schedule II drug violations, disorderly conduct



Clifford Franklin Clifford Franklin: Failure to appear

Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Violation of probation

Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Darquis Peck Darquis Peck: Violation of probation

Dennis Cobb Dennis Cobb: Simple domestic assault



Dewayne Young Dewayne Young: Violation of probation

George Bond George Bond: Simple domestic assault

Kendrick Kidd Kendrick Kidd: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Leonard Cooper Leonard Cooper: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Leonta Wells Leonta Wells: Shoplifting/theft of property



Logan Garrison Logan Garrison: Violation of community corrections

Makeus Washington

Mark Springfield

Melissa Henson

Melissa Russum



Michael Johnson Michael Johnson: Shoplifting/theft of property

Nichole Johnson Nichole Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Raymond Thomas Raymond Thomas: Failure to appear

Ronald Wiley Ronald Wiley: Failure to appear

Victor Bingham Victor Bingham: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.