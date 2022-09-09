A Wet Weekend Ahead Before A Beautiful Week Next Week

Weather Update – Friday, September 9 – 4:15PM

TODAY:

A mostly dry day has remained in West Tennessee but rain showers will begin moving in shortly. A 20% chance of pop-up showers remains over night as lows drop into the upper 60’s. A light wind from the east and mostly cloudy skies will remain as well. By tomorrow morning, more shower and storms chances return to the area.

THIS WEEKEND:

Shower chances begin early and continue into Sunday evening. A few storms will be possible as well as a low pressure system moves north over the next 12-24 hours. A marginal risk of excessive rainfall is in place for all of West Tennessee, so watch for storms dropping heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. Highs should remain in the lower 80’s with a light wind. Overnight, calm winds and high humidity may lead to patchy fog as lows drop into the upper 60’s. By Sunday, showers and storms continue but the chance of excessive rainfall has moved to the eastern counties in the area. Highs remain in the lower 80’s once again with partly to mostly cloudy skies. But an incoming cold front on Sunday evening should clear out rain and clouds for the week ahead.

THIS WEEK:

After the cold front passes, lows drop into the 50’s and mostly sunny skies remain for almost the entire week. Highs on Monday remain in the 70’s with a beautiful fall-like day. However, by Tuesday, 80’s return with a few clouds. Sunshine and mid 80’s remain on Wednesday as humidity starts to make a return. By Thursday and Friday, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies, upper 80’s for highs, and a humid afternoon.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

