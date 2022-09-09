Educator of the Week: Grace Shepard

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Grace Shepard had a family of teachers to inspire her to become one herself.

“My mom is a teacher, my sister is a teacher and I love kids,” Shepard said. “So I wanted to take my love for kids and my love for teaching and put it together.”

Shepard is now teaching 2nd grade at Pope Elementary and always tries to keep her class on their toes and learning.

“I’m constantly thinking of different ways for them to practice the skills that are learned in class,” Shepard said. “Whether that’s writing their answer on a post it note or standing up and speaking their answer out loud.”

And by building skills, Shepard hopes this will build their confidence, because confidence is one of the most important things in her classroom.

“It might not be that they understand the concept 100%, but the fact that they are confident in themselves is more important to me.”

Shepherd says confidence is a gradual progression, but it’s important to continue their excitement and learning curve in the classroom.

“I’ve seen when a child does not have confidence and it hinders them in their learning because they automatically think, ‘I can’t do this.'”

Shepard says she loves supporting and encouraging her class, and she will always love being their teacher.

“I see them, I love them, I know that they’re trying and that’s what counts, and I’m grateful to be their teacher.”

