Fighters prepare for Hub City Fight Night on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you ready to rumble? Well Hub City Brewing is the place you need to be.

On September 10, Hub City Brewing will be hosting Hub City Fight Night.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight kicks off at 7 p.m.

There will be a total of 14 fights, with fighters from all over.

General admission is $35 dollars.

Friday, all the fighters weighed in to get ready for the 5th Hub City Fight Night.

“I want everybody to have fun,” said Ryan Collins with Hub City MMA. “I want all the fighters to have fun, I wanna see some good competition. Everybody always has a good attitude, win or lose, and I’m proud that everybody showed up, made weight, so that’s what you gotta hope for.”

You can pay for admission at the door. Click here for more information.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 West Main Street.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.