Hundreds of bikers deliver donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Local bikers revved their engines for a good cause.

“We’re here with the St. Jude Ride group to raise money for St. Jude,” said Dyersburg-Memphis St. Jude Ride coordinator Phillip Turner.

“Multiple cities across the Midwest going to Memphis to visit the kids at St. Jude and deliver a pretty big check,” said Eric Wilson, President of the St. Jude Riders Association.

A group of over 250 bikers started the ride in Dyersburg Friday morning and traveled on Highway 51 to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, picking up more bikers along the route.

“We all come together once a year,” Phillip Turner said. “We combine all of our efforts. Our main goal here is to end childhood cancer and any children suffering.”

Coordinators Phillip and Erin Turner say for the first time since the pandemic, the group was allowed to ride through the hospital campus.

“You will see them at the windows just waving and smiling,” said Erin Turner. “They have a big smile across their faces.”

“We have a Santa Claus in the group so we got a few celebrities,” Phillip Turner added. “They say it is like a thunder rumble coming through. They can hear us coming from a mile away.”

Wilson says last year, they raised over $700,000, and hope to exceed that this year.

Wilson says they do this for the children.

“That is really what we are here for, is to raise money to allow not only the families of the kids to be taken care of, but to give that money to the doctors so that they can continue to perform miracles in Memphis,” Wilson said.

If you would like to participate in the ride, as a biker or a support vehicle, click here.

For more local news, click here.