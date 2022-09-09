Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22 September 9, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Neely, Barry Neely, Barry: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Cole, Takieshia Cole, Takieshia: Failure to comply Elizondo, Alexa Elizondo, Alexa: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, disturbing the peace Gabriel, Carmon Gabriel, Carmon: Schedule VI drug violations Gray, Steven Gray, Steven: Aggravated assault Hobson, Cierra Hobson, Cierra: Leaving the scene of an accident Jackson, Kasi Jackson, Kasi: Failure to appear Lightfoot, Jacqueline Lightfoot, Jacqueline: Criminal trespass Murphy, Rodriquez Murphy, Rodriquez: Violation of community corrections Ripepi, Jaydon Ripepi, Jaydon: Failure to appear Sanders, Susan Sanders, Susan: Violation of parole Smith, Barry Smith, Barry: Driving on revoked/suspended license, contempt of court Smith, Veronica Smith, Veronica: Theft under $999 Valdes, Michele Valdes, Michele: Driving under the influence Watkins, Decarlos Watkins, Decarlos: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Weston, Eric Weston, Eric: Driving under the influence The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin