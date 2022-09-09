Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22

Neely, Barry Neely, Barry: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Cole, Takieshia Cole, Takieshia: Failure to comply

Elizondo, Alexa Elizondo, Alexa: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, disturbing the peace

Gabriel, Carmon Gabriel, Carmon: Schedule VI drug violations

Gray, Steven Gray, Steven: Aggravated assault



Hobson, Cierra Hobson, Cierra: Leaving the scene of an accident

Jackson, Kasi Jackson, Kasi: Failure to appear

Lightfoot, Jacqueline Lightfoot, Jacqueline: Criminal trespass

Murphy, Rodriquez Murphy, Rodriquez: Violation of community corrections

Ripepi, Jaydon Ripepi, Jaydon: Failure to appear



Sanders, Susan Sanders, Susan: Violation of parole

Smith, Barry Smith, Barry: Driving on revoked/suspended license, contempt of court

Smith, Veronica Smith, Veronica: Theft under $999

Valdes, Michele Valdes, Michele: Driving under the influence

Watkins, Decarlos Watkins, Decarlos: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Weston, Eric Weston, Eric: Driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.