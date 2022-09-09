New addition at Dyersburg State named after former President Dr. Karen Bowyers

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college unveils a new addition.

Dyersburg State Community College unveiled a building on campus under a new name.

The mathematics building was named in honor of former DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyers.

She served the college for more than 30 years as a leader and a mathematician.

Her colleagues came to support her during the ceremony.

Dr. Bowyers says having the lasting legacy on a place she holds close to her heart is an honor.

“We all kind of rolled up our sleeves and did a lot of work together, so it is wonderful to hear from them and to be appreciated for what we’ve all really done,” Dr. Bowyers said. “It is not just me, it is a huge team of people.”

Although retired, Dr. Bowyers is currently the President of Ameritas, helping with fundraising and working alongside her predecessor.

