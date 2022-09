Funeral service for Archie Dean Williamson, Jr. , age 52, will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Stanton (CoCo), Tennessee. Funeral service for Archie Dean Williamson, Jr. , age 52, will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Stanton (CoCo), Tennessee.

Mr. Williamson died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Williamson will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.