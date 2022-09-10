Burger King investing $400m in U.S. revamp to boost sales

By Dee-Ann Durbin

(AP) –Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.

The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising.

The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King’s 7,058 U.S. stores. Wendy’s overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and held on to that spot last year.

To read more details on the company’s plan, click here.