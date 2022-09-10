Local fraternity raises money for a special organization

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local fraternity answers the call to support a nonprofit.

Students of Union, gather together to raise money for the Star Center, through the sport of pickleball.







The coordinator of the SAE Pickleball event, Isaac Northcut, shares his passion for supporting his community in this way.

“It’s always good to give back to the community, they try to help people with disabilities any way they can. And I’ve lived here my whole life, so I just try to give back to my community, whenever I can,” Northcut said.

The SAE Pickleball Tournament raised $200 during their first hour of the tournament.

The fraternity plans to continue to show their support to the Star Center, with ideas of other fundraisers on their minds for 2023.