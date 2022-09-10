New words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

By Mark Pratt

UNDATED (AP) – It’s that time of year when the words “pumpkin spice” are on many of our lips, not to mention in many of our coffee cups.

So it should come as no surprise that it’s among the words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

This month alone, the dictionary added 370 words and phrases.

Others that were added include shrinkflation, adorkable and subvariant.

