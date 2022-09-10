Special book gives a glimpse into Jackson-Madison Co. history

JACKSON, Tenn. –How one book is helping the community to take a look back…

Residents of Jackson and Madison county gathered today in celebration of a book that holds key events of history for this area. It’s titled, “Jackson and Madison County Tennessee: Milestones.”





Elaine Christian, Chair of Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission, shares some of the thoughts behind the book.

“We are really excited to be able to bring this ‘milestone’s history book’ to the community of Jackson-Madison county, as part of a Legacy event from the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission. Kevin McCann has written this book, its targeted towards 11th graders, and its celebrating our rich history,” Christian said.

The ‘milestones book’ is a good read for anyone, adult or younger and packed with information on the history of our community.

More than four thousand copies of the books have already been given to the community at this time.

This free book will continue to be available at the Jackson-Madison County Library for the remainder of the month of September.

