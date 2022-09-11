Bolivar honors those lost with Patriot Day event

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Bolivar hosts memorial event to honor the victims of 9/11.

The City of Bolivar hosted an event to honor everyone involved in the 9/11 tragedy.

There were many members of the community that showed up to pay their respects. There was music, prayer, and various public speakers.







The event took place at the Bolivar courthouse today at 2:30.

“The important thing is just like we do on other certain days of the year, is to remember those three thousand men and women. The people who worked in New York, lived in New York, the law enforcement, and the first responders. To keep their memories and spirits fresh, so that we will never forget them,” said David Kustoff, United States Congressman 8th Disctrict TN.

