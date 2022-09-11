Collectors hunt for rare finds in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –A unique collectors show was held in the Hub city.

Over the weekend, Jackson hosted the 63rd Annual Coin Show.







Many types of coins as well as paper money, historic documents, and jewelry was bought and sold by dealers.

The event was held at the Madison County Agricultural Extension Auditorium.

One dealer says this event is for die hard collectors.

“I have been collecting coins since I was ten years old. It is an enjoyment for me. It is a hobby not a full time business. The annual coin show gives me the opportunity to see other people, to help them with their collections, and help myself with my own collection,” said Steve Meyer, coin collector.

The event was held both Saturday and today.

