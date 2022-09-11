Local first responders honor those lost to 9/11

JACKSON, Tenn. — The inaugural Patriot Day Memorial Stair Climb was held today.

Many first responders came to honor those who gave their lives on 9/11.

One of the ways the Jackson Fire Department has decided to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice is by a stair climb.

There was also a special emphasis on the firefighters who gave their lives during the ringing of the bell.

Latrell Billingsley, PIO of the Jackson Fire Department, shares how the community can get involved in events like this.

“The focal point is the climb, so we want as many participants to participate in the climb as possible. We have water stations, you can man a water station. You can sell t-shirts out here. We also have sponsorships available, different levels. And we want to have as many vendors out here as possible,” Billingsley said.

Memorials like these are important, to not only remember those we lost, but to keep in mind the reason they were willing to give it all.