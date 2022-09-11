Local Non-profit hosts its annual Salt and Light Benefit Dinner

JACKSON, Tenn.–Area Relief Ministries hosted its annual Salt and Light Benefit Dinner on Sunday evening.

Michael Roby, Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries, also known as ARM, shares his hope of the event.

“This is the one event that we have each year, to bring everyone together. To give our Mary Tyler Salt Light Award, and to raise money. Hopefully we will raise over $120,000 tonight.” Roby continues, “And we were blessed to have the Jackson Symphony, as our entertainment tonight. And everybody is insanely happy and we are sold out. Sold every table out tonight. So it’s going to be a great night.”

Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony shares her excitement in how this event will help the community.

“We are so excited to be apart of the Area Relief Ministries Salt and Light Banquet.” Freeman states, “It’s such a honor for the Jackson Symphony, to be able to support, such an outstanding organization. That does so much community good, throughout our area.”

Mayor Scott Conger shares some of his passion for the ministry.

“From ‘Room in the Inn’, to ‘Open Arm’, to providing employment opportunities, for men that are in homeless situations. So, it’s so important to be apart of this. I’m just honored to be apart of it, and glad to be here,” said Mayor Conger.

The dinner had performances by the Jackson Symphony, Miss America 1987, Kellye Cash and Vonda Peet, a local gospel artist.