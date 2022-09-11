Mark Anthony Craig, age 33 of Huntingdon, TN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. His celebration of life will be Saturday, September 17th at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home. Dean Lee of Trinity Fellowship in Dover, TN where Mark attended, and Robert Jordan will be officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, prior to the celebration of life service at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Mark Anthony Craig was born August 6, 1989, in Murray, KY to Sammy “Marty” Craig and Lisa Brazzle Craig, both of Puryear, TN.

Mark worked for Ascend, formerly Milan Express.

In addition to his parents, Mark is also survived by two sons: Mason Carter Craig and Miles Everette Craig; a sister, Beverly Brooke (Jereamy) Smith of Henry, TN; niece, Charleigh Brooke Smith; girlfriend, Whitney Wade of Camden, TN; former wife, Megan LeBlanc Youmans of Medina, TN; maternal grandmother, Linda Brazzle of Waverly, TN; paternal grandmother, Mary Evelyn (Johnny) Smith of Como, TN; aunts & uncles: Frank (Dawn) Craig of Las Vegas, NV, Shannon (Becky) Sloan of Como, TN, and Jeannie Hood of McKenzie, TN.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Bill Brazzle and Sammy Edward Craig; and his uncle, Joe Brazzle.

Memorials may be made in Mark’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959