Organizations to hosts job fair event in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local organization teams up with others to host a job fair this week.

According to information from the Goodwill Career Solutions Center, a job fair and community resource event will be held on Tuesday, September 13, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1320 South Highland Ave. in Jackson.

The center is teaming up with at least 14 other organizations for the event.

Eleven employers will be on hand to fill over 480 positions. Some of the employers included in the event are Zaxby’s, Addicus Homecare, GDI Services, Loving Arms LLC., Hamilton Ryker, Kelly Services, Pacific Manufacturing, West TN Healthcare, Reynolds and Sons, Pratt Industries, and West Rock.

Some of the positions these employers are looking to fill include warehouse worker, home care aide, production worker, personal care assistant, welder, machine operator, cook, cleaning crew, cashier, patient financial services, patient access representative, and much more. Rates of pay for the positions vary, but are up to $22 per hour.

Employers will be onsite, so interviews are possible and participants are asked to dress appropriately. Job seekers are also asked to bring a photo ID, social security card, birth certificate, and a copy of their resume if available.

Other resource agencies participating in the event include, Tennessee Vocational Rehabilitation, Tennessee Reconnect, and American Job Center.

Participants looking to fill these positions are encouraged to pre-register for the event by calling (731) 736-3401, or for more information on Goodwill’s career services, visit www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.