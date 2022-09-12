Henderson County Fair returns for 2022

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.– You know fall isn’t too far away with cooler weather beginning to set in and because

the county fair is back.

The Henderson County Fair returns for another season..bigger and better than ever.

You’ll find all of the usual attractions..including fair rides, fair food and games.

Monday night, fair-goers enjoyed a beauty pageant. But for one attendee at the fair, being in a pageant

is something she knows very well.

Henderson County native and Miss Tennessee 2022 Lauren Dickson told us her favorite thing about the Henderson County Fair.

“Oh, they have the best food…They have the best food and I cannot pick a favorite, but usually I always leave with a cheeseburger from one of the booths, from one of the local churches, they’re just incredible or the Rescue Squad. You can’t go wrong with anything, and honestly you just have to get in the shortest line possible, ’cause you know it’s gonna be the best food, no matter which choice you go with,” said Dickson.

The Henderson County Fair continues through Saturday.