Jackson Downtown Dog Park awarded $25k for renovations, upkeep

JACKSON, Tenn. — One foundation awarded a check to a local dog park on Monday afternoon.

The Jackson Downtown Dog Park was awarded $25,000 from the Boyd Foundation under the Dog Park Dash Program.

The dog park is located at 133 Union Avenue and has been there for years.

Now with the help of the Dog Park Dash Program, they hope to continue renovations and to also help with upkeep of the park.

“The existing structure of the fencing and a lot of the main pieces are already here, so the money will go to a lot of equipment and some shaded seating areas, and then we’re probably going to section off part of the park to separate the big dogs from the little dogs,” said Harrison Forbes with Dog Park Dash.

Over the next few months, their main focus will be adding amenities and adding sections for big dogs and small dogs.

The park already receives a lot of visitors, and they hope the new renovations coming in the future will help both pets and owners.

The park is open to any dogs at least four months in age, from sunrise to sundown.

