JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s plan to develop better recruiting methods is discussed with local educational and manufacturing partners.

Jackson State Community College held their final meeting of a year and half-long initiative to bring females and minorities in to the field of manufacturing.

As a participant in this project, Jackson State aims to close gender gaps in career pathways for Tennessee’s women and girls seeking manufacturing careers.

“Well, what we did as a whole is we divided into two groups,” said Cathi Roberts, Completion Coordinator for Jackson State’s AAS Program. “The group that I participated in worked with middle school age students. So, we are looking at strategies that will reach a younger age. So, we’re looking at different types of print materials that would interest them, different ways of approaching a younger student. We want to give them more exposure to what manufacturing is all about.”

Jackson State’s Engineering Systems Technology Program was nominated by the Manufacturing Institute to participate in the Make The Future Program Improvement Process for Equity.

Jackson State Community College is one of two organizations chosen to participate in the pilot program.

The project will run through December.

