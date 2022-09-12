Local pastors to hold candlelight vigil, jog in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local pastor is organizing an event in honor of a life taken too soon.

New Day Ministries Pastor Clarence Currie says a candlelight vigil and jog will be held in downtown Jackson on Friday, September 16.

This will serve as a memorial for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered in Memphis earlier this month.

The community is invited to join Currie along with other local pastors and joggers in front of City Hall at 8 a.m.

The event will begin with a vigil and will follow with joggers taking laps through the streets of downtown.

For more information, contact Pastor Currie at (731) 803-6109.

