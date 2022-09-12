Funeral service for Mary Annette Holt, age 57, will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance House of Prayer on Huntersville Denmark Road. Burial will follow in DHP Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Holt died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Holt will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.