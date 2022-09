Mugshots : Madison County : 09/09/22 – 09/12/22

ELMORE-MANNING CHRISTIAN ELMORE-MANNING CHRISTIAN: Shoplifting/theft of property

ANDERSON, KADIJAH ANDERSON, KADIJAH: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

ANGOL, BLAIZE ANGOL, BLAIZE: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

BURDINE, MICAH BURDINE, MICAH: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation BURDINE, MICAH: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation

CHATMAN, DARVIUS CHATMAN, DARVIUS: Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



COLE, IVRA JAMES COLE, IVRA JAMES: Schedule II drug violations

COMAN, CARLOS COMAN, CARLOS: Schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon COMAN, CARLOS: Schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

COMAN, ERIC WAYNE COMAN, ERIC WAYNE: Schedule III drug violations, schedule V drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution COMAN, ERIC WAYNE: Schedule III drug violations, schedule V drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution

DAY, ANGELA DAY, ANGELA: Possession of stolen property

DOUGLASS, WILLIE DOUGLASS, WILLIE: Driving on revoked/suspended license



FREEMAN, ROBERT FREEMAN, ROBERT: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest FREEMAN, ROBERT: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

GIACOLETTI, RHIANNON GIACOLETTI, RHIANNON: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000

GRADY, ASHLEY GRADY, ASHLEY: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

HAMER, SHEYENNE HAMER, SHEYENNE: Driving under the influence

HARRIS, MIRA EVA HARRIS, MIRA EVA: Violation of order of protection



HART, TEVIN DENZELL HART, TEVIN DENZELL: Disorderly conduct

HAWKINS, CHRISTOPHER HAWKINS, CHRISTOPHER: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

HICKS, DERRICK HICKS, DERRICK: Aggravated assault

HUSBAND, DAYVION HUSBAND, DAYVION: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

JACKSON, MICAELA JACKSON, MICAELA: Leaving the scene of an accident



JOHNSON, LAVELL JOHNSON, LAVELL: Vandalism

KEITH, MATTHEW LEE KEITH, MATTHEW LEE: Violation of probation

LUSTER, WILLIAM A LUSTER, WILLIAM A: Violation of probation

MATA ARELLANO, VICTOR MATA ARELLANO, VICTOR: Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, driving while unlicensed MATA ARELLANO, VICTOR: Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, driving while unlicensed

MCFALL, STEPHEN MCFALL, STEPHEN: Aggravated assault



MCKINNIE, DUREICO MCKINNIE, DUREICO: Aggravated assault

MOORE, SHAVON MOORE, SHAVON: Failure to appear

PATE, JAMES ONEAL PATE, JAMES ONEAL: Driving on revoked/suspended license

POWELL, DARIUS POWELL, DARIUS: Failure to appear

PURDY, RONALD PURDY, RONALD: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



ROBINSON, WILLIE ROBINSON, WILLIE: Failure to appear

RODGERS, JESSIE EARL RODGERS, JESSIE EARL: Simple domestic assault

ROGERS, DUKE ROGERS, DUKE: Reckless endangerment

SAIN, EDWIN DANTE SAIN, EDWIN DANTE: Robbery

SMITH, DEANGELO SMITH, DEANGELO: Simple domestic assault



WARREN, ANTHONY WARREN, ANTHONY: Schedule VI drug violations

WATKINS, TRACY WATKINS, TRACY: Aggravated assault

WILBOURN, LAKEEVIS WILBOURN, LAKEEVIS: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card, driving while unlicensed

WINBERRY, KAREN WINBERRY, KAREN: Violation of community corrections

WOODS, KERIYONA WOODS, KERIYONA: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/12/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.