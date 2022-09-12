Robert Ray

1955 – 2022

Robert Lynn Ray, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband

of Debra Davidson Ray, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 9,

2022 in Somerville.

Robert was born August 24, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of

Charles Ray (Joetta) and Carolyn Houston Peck (Howard). He was raised

and grew up in Fayette County and was self-employed in the lawn care

business for much of his life. Robert loved his family, his dog “Taffy” and

mowing his grass.

Mr. Ray is survived by his wife, Debra Davidson Ray; two daughters, Robin

Byrd (Michael) and Candy Avery (Thomas); two sons, Justin Smith (Tiffany)

and Zack Smith (Lyndsay); his father, Charles Ray (Joetta); his mother,

Carolyn Peck (Howard); his sister, Denise Behr (Tim); two brothers, Jimmy

Hannah and Jack Ray (Julie); and six grandchildren, Caleb Smith,

Mackenzie Smith, Emma Byrd, Layla Smith, Solene Smith and Stella

Avery. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ray will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, September

14, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David

Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee,

officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation

for Mr. Ray will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, September 14,

2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Wayne Davidson, Robby

Rhoads, Randy Glover, Caleb Smith, Jack Ray and Jimmy Hannah.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marty Schusster, Harry Warf and Justin

Stambaugh.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.