Shelby Burch

1937 – 2022

Shelby Faye Warner Burch, age 85, resident of Adamsville, Tennessee, former resident of Fayette County and wife of Maxwell “Max” Burch, departed this life Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee.

Shelby was born January 1, 1937 to Lynn and Anne Warner and raised in Bolivar, Tennessee. She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1956 and was married November 11, 1956 to Maxwell “Max” Burch, who survives. They were married 65 years and had three children, Nancy Weeks (David), Michael Burch and Mary Warren (Robert). Shelby had eight grandchildren, Tisha Plunk (Chris), Amy McQueen (BJ), Christopher Burrow (Brandi), Ashleigh Hacker (Alex), Cody Weeks, Tyler Warren (Jessica), Stephanie Eubanks (Michael) and Jerry Warren (Morgan). She had eleven great-grandchildren, Matthew Plunk, Riley Warren, Jackson McQueen, Averly Warren, Chrloe Plunk, Mason Hacker, Reed Hacker, Manning Warren, Lilly Burrow, Brooks Hacker and Laynie Burrow.

Shelby was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and they loved her. Shelby’s family was her life. Before moving to Savannah, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville where she sang in the choir and was very involved with the Clown Ministry which she dearly loved. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family, going to grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, family get-togethers and anything that had to do with her family.

Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Anne Warner; her brother, Lynn; sister-in-law, Faye Warner; and her brother, Bill Warner.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Burch will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Williston, Tennessee. The speakers will be Bro. David Reeves, Bro. Carl Doyle and Bro. Tommy Warner. Special music will be provided by Melvin German and Mary Warren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chris Plunk, BJ McQueen, Christopher Burrow, Alex Hacker, Cody Weeks, Tyler Warren, Michael Eubanks and Jerry Warren. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons, Matthew Plunk, Riley Warren, Jackson McQueen, Mason Hacker, Reed Hacker, Manning Warren and Brooks Hacker.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.