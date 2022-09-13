A local state representative receives small business award

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Representative Johnny Shaw was awarded the Guardian of Small Business award by the National Federation of Independent Business.

The award is given to legislators to recognize their support towards small businesses.

Shaw is one of a few democrats who have received the award.

With representative Shaw being a small business owner himself, he understands how important small businesses are to the community.

“When I grew up there was a BBQ stand on the corner. There was an ice cream parlor you could pick up a soda and pick up the five and ten, and so small businesses have been a part of the community ever since there have been communities. So its always important that we continue to support small businesses,” says Representative Johnny Shaw.