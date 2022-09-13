Celebrity chef promotes a ‘scientific clean’ in the kitchen

JACKSON, Tenn. — A celebrity chef and a science based program team up to promote the importance of being “scientifically clean.”

Tregaye Fraser, a celebrity chef and author, is on a mission with Eco-Lab Science Certified to give consumers peace of mind about food safety and public health practices.

The Eco-Lab Science Certified program helps deliver a cleaner and safer environment.

It involves some of the best experts in the business auditing the level of cleanliness and giving their seal of approval.

“As a chef, I want to make sure when I am catering, writing a recipe, or whatever that may be, that I am ensuring that my customers are getting food from a cleaner and safer space,” Fraser said. “When I take my kids out, I want to make sure they are eating and playing in a safe space.”

To learn more information about food safety, you can visit Amazon to purchase Chef Fraser’s book “Kitchen Conversations with Tregaye Fraser.”

