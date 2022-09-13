First Research Symposium held at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare kicked off their first Research Symposium on Tuesday.

The event took place at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

The goal of the symposium is to showcase the hospital and and tell its story.

For the past six months, West Tennessee Healthcare has collected answers from local universities and clinics to see what they would like to see showcased.

“Pushing the level, pushing the next steps so we can provide better care to the communities here in West Tennessee,” said Claude Pirtoe, Chief Medical Information Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

They plan to make this a yearly event.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.